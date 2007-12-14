November NPDs: Microsoft's Reaction

While it was always going to be tough for Sony to put a good spin on the latest NPD figures, for Microsoft, things were a little easier. The 360 kicked the PS3's arse, a 360 release topped the software sales charts and two Microsoft first-party titles (Mass Effect & Halo 3) made the top 10. And aside from a failed attempt to gain "victory" for the month by citing "most dollars spent" (sorry MS, we count numbers sold, not dollars spent), that's exactly what they focused on.

Xbox 360 - Consumers voting with their wallets, Xbox 360 winning this holiday

Fueled by the greatest holiday lineup in video game history, consumers spent more holiday dollars on Xbox 360 consoles, games and accessories than any other platform in the month of November according to NPD.

#1 in Game Sales: Four of the Top Ten Titles are on Xbox 360, compared to three on the Wii and two on the PS3.

Xbox 360 holds the #1 title with "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" (Activision), selling nearly 1.5 million units on Xbox 360, compared to 444,000 units on the PS3.

#1 in Total Revenue: Xbox 360 leads in total revenue with $763 million compared to $587 million for Wii and $364 million for PS3 according to NPD.

#1 in Game Quality: Xbox 360 delivers the highest-rated games lineup this generation, with 6 out of the top 10 rated games through the end of November according to Metacritic, the world-wide authority in entertainment reviews.