November Software Sales

cod4logo.jpgIf November's NPD sales data for software proves one thing, it's that it's a good idea for a publisher's AAA Christmas title to go multiplatform. Three titles (Call of Duty 4, Assassin's Creed and Guitar Hero III) dominate last month's charts, primarily because each had the good fortune of charting twice. As for those games making the top 10 that weren't multiplatform, well, Mario Galaxy was always going to sell a ton of copies, wasn't it?

1) Call of Duty 4 (360) - 1.57 million 2) Super Mario Galaxy - 1.12 million 3) Assassin's Creed (360) - 980,000 4) Guitar Hero III (PS2) - 967,000 5) Wii Play (incl Wii Remote) - 564,000 6) Mass Effect - 473,000 7) Call of Duty 4 (PS3) - 444,000 8) Guitar Hero III (Wii) - 426,000 9) Halo 3 - 387,000 10) Assassin's Creed (PS3) - 377,000

