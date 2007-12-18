Now Sega Want To Buy People Out?

A few years back, Sega went a little buyout crazy. Not only did they grab Total War devs Creative Assembly and marriage-wreckers Sports Interactive (Football Manager), but also got themselves bought out in the process. Since then we thought they'd calmed down, had their fill of takeovers, but no. They're insatiable. Sega Europe boss Mike Hayes:

The growth challenge is never over. Therefore like most other publishers we are always on the look-out for new signings - product or company.

Great! Now go pay someone more capable than yourselves obscene amounts of money to do a Billy Hatcher sequel. ACTIVISION BLIZZARD: Could Sega be next to strike acquisition deal? [MCV]