NPR Has Good Taste In Games

I've made fun of NPR more than my fair share, but Heather Chaplin recently did an interesting piece regarding the "games that got away." About 7 minutes of radio gives credit to three incredible games we've seen this year: Portal, Everyday Shooter, and Desktop Tower Defense.

It's worth listening to just to hear Jonathan Mak call Everyday Shooter a "celebration of geometric sexuality." And, of course, I don't know that any Kotaku readers have overlooked any of these three games—but in case you have, yeah, it's time to check them out. I just wish that the radio piece said a little less about GLaDOS, since her evolution of character is one of the most fascinating and surprising (yet gloriously inevitable) elements of Portal. Still, hopefully well-written stories like this on NPR help these games sink into the mainstream consciousness as much as they have our own.

Video Games that Got Away [npr]