Nvidia Are Forbes' Company Of The Year

Forbes, who for the record are normally very sensible when it comes to things like this, have in their January 2008 issue gone and named a gaming-related business as their "company of the year, 2007". Thing is, it's not, as you'd be forgiven for believing, Nintendo. It's not Sony, either. Not even Mad Catz. No, it's...Nvidia. Forbes point to their dominance of the graphics card market and company growth as the main factors in the decision. We point to some financial types who might just be total graphics card fanboys.

