The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

NY Dept. Of Criminal Justice Vid Says Prostitutes Are Super-Hard To Kill

nyvid.jpgThe New York Department of Criminal Justice has thrown together an informative little presentation entitled "Video Games and Children: Virtual Playground vs. Danger Zone". Some of it is actually quite sensible: having a child describe what he does in GTA is a good reminder for parents that no, kids shouldn't be playing GTA. But in trying to get the point across that games are inherently dangerous to children, the presentation in other cases goes a little too far. Oh, did I say a little? Sorry, I meant they go a little bananas.

Soldier of Fortune is mentioned as having gruesomely realistic damage modelling. And it did. Seven years ago. V-Tech Rampage is mentioned as though it was a real game and not a publicity stunt. For some reason they show clips from Australian TV about a kid addicted to WoW. The video also claims Virginia Tech killer Seung Hui Cho was hooked on Counter-Strike, when this is complete fabrication.

Worst/best of all? Towards the conclusion, they list a bunch of sites concerned parents can visit to get more info. One of those is Mothers Against Videogame Addiction and Violence, or MAVAV. Which is a hoax site, whose very existence is to prove quickly and easily misinformation can spread on the internet.

Oops.

Still, the clip's worth a watch, if only so you can see a small kid say "prostitutes are super-hard to kill".

New York Guv's Game Scare Presentation Cites Hoax Site as "Resource" [GamePolitics]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles