The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

NYC Illustrators Sell Paintings for Wants, Wii

wantART_guitar.jpg

New York City couple, and illustrators, Christine and Justin came up with a rather ingenious way of getting everything they want by painting. Specifically, they paint pictures of the things they want and then sell them for the exact cost of said item (including tax). Then once they sell the painting of, say the Wii, they run out and buy an actual Wii.

The paintings include a number of game-related wants, all fulfilled alas, such as the Wii, a copy of Madden 08 for the Xbox 360, Halo 3 and an extra guitar for Guitar Hero 2.

Pretty cool idea, better still you can submit your own wants to the couple and if they want it too they'll paint the picture and then sell it to you for the price of picking the item up. The trick is to think of something really cool that is cheap and they may want. I submitted a "want" for a picture of my son, which I'd be more than willing to give them for free. See what I did there.

Wants> [via Gaming Steve]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles