Nyko's PS3 Charger Looks Badarse, But...

Nyko's wireless nunchuk? Clever, but pointless. Which leads us poignantly to this, Nyko's Charge Base 2 for the PS3. Which looks great, but is also pointless. Designed for those who just can't bear the thought of turning their PS3 on to charge their pads, it plugs into the wall, can charge two controllers at once and looks like something you could use to detonate military-grade explosives with. The dual-charging is mildly convenient, we suppose, but for $US 30? When the PS3 runs as quiet as a church mouse and you've probably got dozens of mini USB cords lying around the house? No, thanks.

Charge Base 2 Brings Revamped Charging Solution To PlayStation(R) 3

Los Angeles, CA - December 11, 2007 - Nyko Technologies(R), a premier peripherals manufacturer, today announced their new charging solution for PlayStation(R) 3 controllers, the Charge Base 2, making it easier than ever to keep both your Dual Shock 3 and SIXAXIS controllers organized and charged.

Nyko's newly redesigned Charge Base 2 rapidly charges two PS3 controllers simultaneously, while providing a visually appealing storage option and a faster recharge rate via any AC outlet. Besides easier-to-read charge indicators and a smaller form factor, the Charge Base 2 employs a totally new contact point dongle system that makes charging your controllers easier then ever. Each Charge Base 2 comes packaged with two light weight Mini USB charge adaptors that attach to the controller and allow for easy drop and charge functionality through the Charge Base 2's specialised charging ports.

"The original Charge Base for PS3 was well received thanks to its quick charging and storage abilities" said Chris Arbogast, Marketing Manager for Nyko. "Being committed to constantly improving our products has enabled us to design a smaller solution that is easier to use and available at a lower price."

The Charge Base 2 will be available early December at retailers nationwide and Nyko's online store for $29.99.