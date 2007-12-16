Official Plush Weighted Companion Cube Sells Out

In less than 24 hours, cube crazed gamers burned through Valve's entire available inventory of plush Weighted Companion cubes. The highly sought after bibelots went on sale around 4pm on Friday and by noon on Saturday they were completely sold out. I'm not really sure how many of these things they actually had sitting in the warehouse, but it's an impressive feat nonetheless. One would assume that the supply will be replenished soon in an effort to avoid the angry crowds of Portal fans storming the Valve offices with torches and pitchforks.

[Thanks MushroomBoy]