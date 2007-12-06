Oh, Canada, You're Getting The Xbox Live Marketplace Video Store Soon

Soon enough, our Canadian brothers and sisters can download quality hits like Pirates of Ghost Island and Krush Groove, legally, through their Xbox 360s. Microsoft has announced that it will be bringing a slew of high-def and regular-def content to the Canadian Xbox Live Marketplace video store on December 11th. That's right, Canada, the amazingly depressing and stomach-turning Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer will be yours to enjoy in under a week!

No Canadian television programming will be available at launch, sadly, but it sounds like plans are in the works. For a full list of what will be available on day one, with pricing schemes, check out the full interview at Xbox.com.

