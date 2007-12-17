Oh No You're Not Going To Pass On This Introversion Bundle

Introversion, creators of Uplink, Darwinia and Defcon, have just released a holiday software bundle on Steam. Said bundle includes...Uplink, Darwinia and Defcon. It's called The Introversion Anthology, and, get this, for the next seven days it's $US 19.95. For three of the most unique (and fantastic) PC games in living memory? Sign. Me. Up. Now On Steam - The Introversion Anthology [Steam]