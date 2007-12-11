Old Punk Songs Are New Rock Band Content

More Rock Band DLC has shown up for 360 owners. PS3 owners? Tsk tsk, not Thursday yet, is it? For now, then, this is a 360-only show. On offer is "I Fought the Law" by The Clash, "Rockaway Beach" by The Ramones and a cover version of Buzzcock's "Ever Fallen in Love". As per, the tracks are 160 points each or 440 for the three.

[Microsoft]