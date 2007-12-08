The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

One Man & A Little Lady

To: Ash & Flynn From: McWhertor Re: On Beards & Tacos

Guys, how do you work this thing? I'm new to this whole Day Note business. Someone left the thing in a cozy bundle outside my door, hoping it would find a good home and now I'm stuck with it. Frankly, I'm not the mothering type and find caring for the Day Note to be... well, icky. The Day Note has already spit up on the couch and no matter how hard I shake it, it just won't stop crying. The sooner I'm rid of it the better.

Damn it! I've gotta change another poopy nappy. Here's what you missed while Luke was caring for the Night Note and playing Kyuss to his beard.

Gamespot Staffers Get Weepy About Jeff Gerstmann A Defense of Our Word Writing Skill Things Jean Claude Van Damme Is Filmed Not Doing A Split Another PSP To PS2 Port Ziff Goes After Site Ziff Explains Why They Don't Like People Stealing Stuff

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles