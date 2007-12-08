One Man & A Little Lady

To: Ash & Flynn From: McWhertor Re: On Beards & Tacos

Guys, how do you work this thing? I'm new to this whole Day Note business. Someone left the thing in a cozy bundle outside my door, hoping it would find a good home and now I'm stuck with it. Frankly, I'm not the mothering type and find caring for the Day Note to be... well, icky. The Day Note has already spit up on the couch and no matter how hard I shake it, it just won't stop crying. The sooner I'm rid of it the better.

Damn it! I've gotta change another poopy nappy. Here's what you missed while Luke was caring for the Night Note and playing Kyuss to his beard.

