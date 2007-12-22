Operation Darkness Demo, Now In English

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

opdarkness.jpg Do you know what Operation Darkness is? It's a Japanese game. RPG/small-squad tactics hybrid. Set in WWII. But more interesting than your presumptions would have you believe, because along with regular Nazis, there are zombie Nazis, zombies, werewolves and mecha Nazis. The game's eventually, sometime down the line seeing a Western release, but in the meantime, you can make do (if you can) with grabbing the demo off the Japanese marketplace, because it's got English subtitles, and you all speak English, right?
Operation Darkness Slips Onto Xbox Live With English Subtitles [Siliconera]

