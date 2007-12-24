Orange Box Soundtrack Can Stuff Someones Stocking

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

OBalbum.jpgValve have released, to their online store, an official Orange Box soundtrack, upon which you'll find all the hits you've grown to know and love from the year's orangest (and bestest) compendium. Like some of the haunting score to Episode 1, for example. An Episode 2. And Portal, with the catchy electronic score joined by two versions of "Still Alive". If you're less of a Half-Life fan and more of a Team Fortress kind of guy/gal, you're also covered, with its "troop-rallying anthems" also making their way onto the CD. The Orange Box Original Soundtrack is available now, and is selling for $9.95.
The Orange Box Original Soundtrack [Steam]

