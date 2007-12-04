The Activision/Blizzard merger has a lot of people thinking. Take-Two CEO Ben Feder amongst them. But it goes further than that: in the wake of the union, other publishers have seen their stocks rise, as the market anticipates/prays for another big merger to quickly follow. Infogrames - the unlucky bastards saddled with decomposing corpse Atari - saw their shares rise 7.7%, while Ubisoft saw theirs up 6.8%, prompting speculation EA might now be looking at increasing their stake in the French publisher. [Reuters]
Other Publishers Shares Rise On Merger News
