Our Annotated Kristmas Kard

On Christmas morning Mark Wilson posted our off-beat, out-of-tune electronic Christmas Card to you our readers. If you missed reading it make sure to check it out here. If you can sing better than we can, and that's more than likely a given, hit the jump for the full lyrics with annotations to the stories that inspired them.

Still Not Banned

This was a great year.

I'm writing a blog now:

HUGE SUCCESS.

It's hard to overstate

Our website's traffic.

Then there was Tub Girl,

Sorry that was so disgusting.

It....wasn't our choice to run.

We prefer LemonParty

But there's no sense crying over every mistake.

We post lots of news and

even more tats and cake.

And the posts they get done.

And you make a bad pun.

For the readers who are

Still not banned.

We're not even angry.

We're being so sincere right now.

Even though Jack broke our heart.

And sued us.

And called us nasty names.

And then called the FBI on us.

But we learned you're quite insane

And were so amused by you.

And Once Sony blackballed us

Then Crecente ditched crime.

And we're doing well but

Sony could use a dime.

So we're glad we got burned

Think of all the things we learned

For the readers who are

Still not banned.

Go ahead and try Wii

Use the strap or buy a new TV

If buying online gaming

Pleases you

Go try an Xbox

That was a joke, Ha Ha, Red Ring.

Anyway these cakes look great

Halo, Pac-Man and Boo

Look at us we've forgotten to mention Gamespot

Kane & Lynch reviewed, Gerstmann got the last shot

I've got many posts to write

There are rumors through the night

For the readers who are

Still not banned

And believe me you're still not banned

You're probably commenting and still not banned.

Just don't say first post and you wont be banned

Don't be douchey and you wont be banned

Love our singing and you wont be banned

wont be banned

still not banned.

Kotau's e-Kard [Kotaku]