Overlord 1.4 Patch Delivers amBX & Split Screen Co-op

Overlord was a sleeper hit for Codemasters. Sure, it didn't score 10/10s or possess people to take off clothes and throw them the game's direction. But it had some nice RPG elements mixed with minion control, and a flavour all its own.

Codemasters has pumped out a patch for Overlord bringing the game to version 1.4. From the patch notes:

* Split Screen Select the Split Screen option on the Main Menu to start a Split Screen match. You can choose from any of the Slaughter, Pillage and Co-op Survival maps and change Time and Score limit for each. Maps include a new free Survival map called Rocky Race. You must have a second input device to play a Split Screen match. Player 1 will use Keyboard and Mouse and Player 2 will use a Gamepad. Use the “Config” tool to change key and button settings. * amBX™ OVERLORD PC Patch 1.4 is designed to support the amBX™ PC gaming peripheral. To ensure it is set up correctly: - Run Start Menu -> Programs -> Codemasters -> Overlord -> Config - Select the Video tab - Select “amBX” - Click “Save & Play”

Is this the first game to officially support Phillips' amBX? I have yet to see any other game declare its affiliation. I believe that split screen on PC is a rare treat as well in this era of online gaming.

