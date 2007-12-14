Oz Game Christmas Bargains

Anthony over at EcoGamer has kindly put together a list of current Australian game bargains especially for Kotaku AU readers.
A great chuck of info to have handy coming into the end stretch of the Christmas buying season. If you haven't picked up gifts for your game-obsessed friends and family, here's your chance to save a bit of cash when you do pick yourself off the couch and haul it to the shops.
We love you Anthony, we truly do. Virtual hugs and kisses, in a completely heterosexual and professional way.
Bundles, deals and goodies after the jump.
[EcoGamer, thanks Anthony]
- Call of Duty 4 for Xbox 360 - $69 at Kmart
- Call of Duty 4 for PS3 - $78.84 at Big W
- Assassin's Creed - $78.84 at Big W
- Mass Effect - $78.84 at Big W
- Project Gotham Racing 4 - $59 at JB Hi-Fi
- Crysis - $78 at JB Hi-Fi
- Unreal Tournament 3 - $79 at JB Hi-Fi
- Uncharted - $79 at JB Hi-Fi
- Wii Zapper & Links Crossbow Training - $44 at JB Hi-Fi
- Super Mario Galaxy - $76.84 at Big W
- Metroid Prime 3 - $69 JB Hi-Fi
- Orange Box - $79 at JB Hi-Fi
- Mario Party 8 - $44 at Big W
- Twilight Princess - $44 at Big W
- Dead Rising $40 at Big W
- The Darkness for PS3 - $59.90 at Kmart
- Viva Pinata Party Animals - $69 at Myer
- Xbox Live 12 Months - $68.84 at Big W
- PS3 console - $598 at Big W
- Xbox 360 Pro bundle (inc Forza 2 & Viva Pinata) - $498 at Big W
- Wii bundle, Wii Play, Nunshuck & Resident Evil 4 - $499 at JB Hi-Fi
- Wii bundle, Wii Play, Nunshuck & Excite Truck, SSX or Super Monkey Ball - $499 at Dick Smith Electronics
- Wii & Metroid Prime 3 or Mario Party 8 - $399 at Dick Smith Power House
- Nintendo DS & Phantom Hourglass - $238 at Harvey Norman
- All original Xbox titles $10 at Dick Smith Electronics
interesting to see a complete lack of EB Games mentioned there