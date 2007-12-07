This week's European/Australian PS Store update is sad reading. Bring tissues. For while there's a Kane & Lynch demo, a MotorStorm DLC pack and the Folklore add-on, there's practically nothing else. No Guitar Hero DLC, for instance. No PS1 games. No PSN games. Just a bunch of rubbish themes. Disappointing, Sony. How long are you going to keep the PAL PS Store in the doghouse? Until we apologise for peeing on the rug? Well, Sony, I'll tell you, we never peed on your damn rug.
PAL PS Store Update Is A Tale Of Woe
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
i love sony,
i love PS3
i trade PS2
for PS3
i trade PS2 GH3
for GH3 PS3 for 1 fact
Foo Fighters pack
IM PISSED OFF I DONT FREAKING HAVE IT YET!!!!
can someone tell me why boss battle pack
doesnt work on my ps3 which i d/l'd off
US store?, wernt these contraptions region free
at some stage?
Sony pick up the freakin act and stop treating us like shit