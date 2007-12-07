PAL PS Store Update Is A Tale Of Woe

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

newpsstorelogo.jpgThis week's European/Australian PS Store update is sad reading. Bring tissues. For while there's a Kane & Lynch demo, a MotorStorm DLC pack and the Folklore add-on, there's practically nothing else. No Guitar Hero DLC, for instance. No PS1 games. No PSN games. Just a bunch of rubbish themes. Disappointing, Sony. How long are you going to keep the PAL PS Store in the doghouse? Until we apologise for peeing on the rug? Well, Sony, I'll tell you, we never peed on your damn rug.

  • Shaggusmonkey Guest

    i love sony,
    i love PS3
    i trade PS2
    for PS3
    i trade PS2 GH3
    for GH3 PS3 for 1 fact
    Foo Fighters pack
    IM PISSED OFF I DONT FREAKING HAVE IT YET!!!!
    can someone tell me why boss battle pack
    doesnt work on my ps3 which i d/l'd off
    US store?, wernt these contraptions region free
    at some stage?

    Sony pick up the freakin act and stop treating us like shit

    0

