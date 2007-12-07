PAL PS Store Update Is A Tale Of Woe

This week's European/Australian PS Store update is sad reading. Bring tissues. For while there's a Kane & Lynch demo, a MotorStorm DLC pack and the Folklore add-on, there's practically nothing else. No Guitar Hero DLC, for instance. No PS1 games. No PSN games. Just a bunch of rubbish themes. Disappointing, Sony. How long are you going to keep the PAL PS Store in the doghouse? Until we apologise for peeing on the rug? Well, Sony, I'll tell you, we never peed on your damn rug.