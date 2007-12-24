Papercraft Pelican Is Smaller, But More Durable

Halo's Pelican dropships look Tough. Rough. Built to withstand the toughest conditions and the most dangerous missions. Pity, then, that all they ever seem to do is explode and/or crash. Fans of the series, and of the dropship in particular, should thus be interested in this papercraft model, which is not only more moderately-sized, but also won't explode randomly in your house, inconveniently spilling frag grenades and sniper rifles all over your bedroom floor.
