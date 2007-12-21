Paradise City Is Larger Than Expected

Here's a map of Paradise City for the upcoming Burnout Paradise. If you've played the demo, you'll recognize that tiny portion near the beach. It's the demo area. You'll also now realise that the final map is enormous. If you haven't played the demo, the same basic point applies: this map is freakin' huge.
[click for larger version]
Here's a map of Paradise City for the upcoming Burnout Paradise. If you've played the demo, you'll recognize that tiny portion near the beach. It's the demo area. You'll also now realise that the final map is enormous. If you haven't played the demo, the same basic point applies: this map is freakin' huge.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink