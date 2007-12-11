The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PaRappa Creators Re-Team For Wii Exclusive

parappabig.jpgPaRappa fans rejoice! The award-winning team of artist Rodney Alan Greenblat and legendary musician and game designer Masaya Matsuura is back, this time bringing together their awesome talents for an exclusive music-based game for the Nintendo Wii, coming in late 2008 from Majesco Entertainment. While details on the project are basically non-existent, just the fact that these two are working together on a new game is enough to get me all tingly. Majesco CEO Jesse Sutton has high hopes for the title.

"We are incredibly excited to be working with talent of this calibre and believe our game shares the same broad mass market appeal as successful music-based products like Activision's Guitar Hero and MTV's Rock Band."

Okay really high hopes, but that's understandable. Being a huge fan of the PaRappa series (Jet Baby is my personal hero), I've got high hopes too.

Majesco Entertainment, Masaya Matsuura and Rodney Alan Greenblat Partner to Create New Game Exclusively for the Wii(TM) System

- The Creators of 'PaRappa the Rapper' Return With Music-Based Video Game

Majesco Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: COOL), an innovative provider of video games for the mass market, today announced a partnership with legendary multimedia musician and game designer, Masaya Matsuura, and famed New York artist Rodney Alan Greenblat, to develop and publish an original music-based video game scheduled for release in late 2008. Creators of the highly acclaimed, best-selling PaRappa the Rapper series, Matsuura and Greenblat will bring their engaging gameplay and distinctive art style to the Wii(TM) home video game system for the first time.

"Masaya Matsuura and Rodney Alan Greenblat are industry visionaries whose legacy was built on crafting groundbreaking, genre-defining entertainment experiences that everyone can enjoy," said Jesse Sutton, Chief Executive Officer, Majesco. "We are incredibly excited to be working with talent of this calibre and believe our game shares the same broad mass market appeal as successful music-based products like Activision's Guitar Hero and MTV's Rock Band."

Adds Masaya Matsuura: "Majesco's publishing know-how and retail relationships allow us to stay focused on creating a game that is conceptually unique and, above all else, fun. Working with Rodney is a true creative collaboration."

"Matsuura-san and I share similar artistic perspectives so I welcomed the opportunity to re-team with him and NanaOn-Sha to produce a one-of-a-kind music game designed from the ground up for the Wii system," said Rodney Alan Greenblat.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles