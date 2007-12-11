PaRappa Creators Re-Team For Wii Exclusive

PaRappa fans rejoice! The award-winning team of artist Rodney Alan Greenblat and legendary musician and game designer Masaya Matsuura is back, this time bringing together their awesome talents for an exclusive music-based game for the Nintendo Wii, coming in late 2008 from Majesco Entertainment. While details on the project are basically non-existent, just the fact that these two are working together on a new game is enough to get me all tingly. Majesco CEO Jesse Sutton has high hopes for the title.
"We are incredibly excited to be working with talent of this calibre and believe our game shares the same broad mass market appeal as successful music-based products like Activision's Guitar Hero and MTV's Rock Band."
Okay really high hopes, but that's understandable. Being a huge fan of the PaRappa series (Jet Baby is my personal hero), I've got high hopes too.
Majesco Entertainment, Masaya Matsuura and Rodney Alan Greenblat Partner to Create New Game Exclusively for the Wii(TM) System
- The Creators of 'PaRappa the Rapper' Return With Music-Based Video Game
Majesco Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: COOL), an innovative provider of video games for the mass market, today announced a partnership with legendary multimedia musician and game designer, Masaya Matsuura, and famed New York artist Rodney Alan Greenblat, to develop and publish an original music-based video game scheduled for release in late 2008. Creators of the highly acclaimed, best-selling PaRappa the Rapper series, Matsuura and Greenblat will bring their engaging gameplay and distinctive art style to the Wii(TM) home video game system for the first time.
"Masaya Matsuura and Rodney Alan Greenblat are industry visionaries whose legacy was built on crafting groundbreaking, genre-defining entertainment experiences that everyone can enjoy," said Jesse Sutton, Chief Executive Officer, Majesco. "We are incredibly excited to be working with talent of this calibre and believe our game shares the same broad mass market appeal as successful music-based products like Activision's Guitar Hero and MTV's Rock Band."
Adds Masaya Matsuura: "Majesco's publishing know-how and retail relationships allow us to stay focused on creating a game that is conceptually unique and, above all else, fun. Working with Rodney is a true creative collaboration."
"Matsuura-san and I share similar artistic perspectives so I welcomed the opportunity to re-team with him and NanaOn-Sha to produce a one-of-a-kind music game designed from the ground up for the Wii system," said Rodney Alan Greenblat.
