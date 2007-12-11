PaRappa Creators Re-Team For Wii Exclusive

PaRappa fans rejoice! The award-winning team of artist Rodney Alan Greenblat and legendary musician and game designer Masaya Matsuura is back, this time bringing together their awesome talents for an exclusive music-based game for the Nintendo Wii, coming in late 2008 from Majesco Entertainment. While details on the project are basically non-existent, just the fact that these two are working together on a new game is enough to get me all tingly. Majesco CEO Jesse Sutton has high hopes for the title.

"We are incredibly excited to be working with talent of this calibre and believe our game shares the same broad mass market appeal as successful music-based products like Activision's Guitar Hero and MTV's Rock Band."

Okay really high hopes, but that's understandable. Being a huge fan of the PaRappa series (Jet Baby is my personal hero), I've got high hopes too.