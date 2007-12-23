Patapon CES Trailer

Man, CES isn't for another two weeks and yet here we are with our first trailer for the upcoming rhythm game Patapon. A certain luck Editor got a preview copy that he is even now probably playing on his way to his festive holiday festivities. The design on this one looks great and ties in very nicely with Japan Studios' highly addictive and eternally cheerful Loco Roco. You can definitely tell they are part of the same family yet completely different in their gameplay. Considering how much I loved Loco Roco, this will be a must-have for my PSP.