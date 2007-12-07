PC PlayStation Store Update: Wild Beats

For those of you without PlayStation 3s, the weekly PlayStation Store update isn't really that exciting, especially if you're waiting for that PSP version of the Store to arrive. Fortunately, the PC version of the Store is alive and well, packed with new stuff to throw onto your Memory Stick. As you may know, this week welcomes Beats and Wild Arms to North American PSPs. A slew of content that's been available on the PS3 for some time now, also finds it way to handhelds. The full list of freshness follows.Downloadable Games Beats ($US 4.99) Wild Arms ($US 5.99)

Game Videos Heavenly Sword Anime 1 Heavenly Sword Anime 2 Heavenly Sword Anime 3 Heavenly Sword Anime 4 Heavenly Sword Anime 5 Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction Trailer 1 Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Trailer

PSP Wallpapers LocoRoco Holiday Wallpaper Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters Wallpaper

