The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PC PlayStation Store Update: Wild Beats

pc_playstation_store_120607.jpgFor those of you without PlayStation 3s, the weekly PlayStation Store update isn't really that exciting, especially if you're waiting for that PSP version of the Store to arrive. Fortunately, the PC version of the Store is alive and well, packed with new stuff to throw onto your Memory Stick. As you may know, this week welcomes Beats and Wild Arms to North American PSPs. A slew of content that's been available on the PS3 for some time now, also finds it way to handhelds. The full list of freshness follows.Downloadable Games Beats ($US 4.99) Wild Arms ($US 5.99)

Game Videos Heavenly Sword Anime 1 Heavenly Sword Anime 2 Heavenly Sword Anime 3 Heavenly Sword Anime 4 Heavenly Sword Anime 5 Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction Trailer 1 Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Trailer

PSP Wallpapers LocoRoco Holiday Wallpaper Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters Wallpaper

PlayStation Store

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles