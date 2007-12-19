Penguins Arena Brings Christmas Cheer

If you haven't tried out Frogames' unique FPS Penguins Arena yet, you're missing out. It's a tiny game that features the titular penguins battling it out with snowballs on various icebergs, with four teams trying to knock their opponents into the water, where nasty things await. The game is fast, fun, and a bit addicting really, which is why I've not posted on it before.
Every time I get reminded of the game I end up playing it for a couple of hours and completely forgetting to tell anyone. Frogames has just released a Christmas update for the game, featuring two new maps, new costumes to dress your penguins in, and an all-new "Unlimited Weapons" mode. It's a small download for the demo, and the full version is only $US 19.95. Money well-spent I'd say, but then again I've got a soft spot in my heart for penguins. Check out the game at http://www.frogames.com/penguins_arena.
"Christmas Update", a new update for Penguins Arena
Reims - France, december the 17th. Frogames releases an update for "Penguins Arena - Sedna's World": "Christmas update".
This update is totally free. All registred users will get this new version for no additional fees and for future users, the price of the game hasn't changed ($19.95 USD).
This update brings new hilarious costumes for your penguin, two new maps and a great new "unlimited weapons" game mode. Of course we also fixed some bugs and optimised the game.
See what we mean by downloading the new version of the Demo at http://www.frogames.com/penguins_arena/
This "Christmas Update" for "Penguins Arena - Sedna's world" is our special gift for you ... Frogames wishes you a Merry Christmas!
