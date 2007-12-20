Phantom Lapboard Finally Released?

Infinium Labs Phantom console will never see the light of day, but it seems that it's finally going to release something as the long-in-development Phantom Lapboard—a wireless keyboard and mouse combo—is available for purchase and may actually ship sometime soon. For $US 130, your pointing, clicking and typing needs can be met easily from the comfort of your lap should you choose to risk a purchase from the Phantom online store.
Caveat emptor and all that.
A Gaming Miracle [Just Press Play via Game|Life]
