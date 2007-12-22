Phantom Lapboard Ordering Process Leads To Black Hole

Hopefully, if you knew enough about a Phantom Lapboard, you knew enough to be very, very wary about ordering one. If you're not, pay attention: be very, very wary about ordering one. GayGamer's Boy of Tomorrow decided to take one for the team and place an order, so as to document the experience. His tale is a sad one, full of unanswered messages, forwarded calls, invalid email addresses and 404 errors, leaving him with the highly likely theory that Phantom Entertainment (formerly Infinium Labs) have quietly closed their doors and skulked off into the night.

