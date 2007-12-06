Photo Tour of Nintendo's New San Fransico Digs

That's the reception area for the new Nintendo San Francisco office. (By "San Francisco", Nintendo means way out in Redwood Shores, which is an hour's drive from SF.) Keep in mind that several key Nintendo of America execs chose leaving the company over relocating from Washington to this Northern California office. Looks pretty swank with Nintendo in classy gold lettering and all. Wired's Chris Kohler scoped the place out, took pics of a kiosk room, a conference room and a half-eaten muffin. Good to know that Nintendo's not only writing its logo in gold, but leaving half-eaten food around. How decadent!