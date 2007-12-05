The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Pirates of the Burning Sea Open Beta

pobeta.jpgPirates of the Burning Sea, the best piratical MMO I haven't played, is launching its worldwide beta this Friday. North American players can sign up for access to the beta through File Planet, with FP subscribers getting priority access. The open beta is set to go live at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile pre-orders for European players is scheduled to start on Dec. 12. Yurpeens who pre-order the game will get:

* An invitation to the "Pre-Boarding Party" allowing them access to the live game up to 15 days prior to launch, and the ability to keep their characters, skills and equipment after launch with purchase of game and paid subscription. (characters will have a level cap of 20 during this time) Captain's Best Friend - a blue and yellow parrot; * Mighty Blades - Swedish Rapier, Old World Steel or Musketeer's Matching Blades (depending upon which fighting style is selected) and; * Original Game Soundtrack CD - 60 minutes of pirate themed music (comes in pre-order box)

I really need to check this game out. I think I must have some sort of mental block after playing through a chunk of one of the early betas for the Pirates of the Caribbean MMO.

Pirates of the Burning Sea

