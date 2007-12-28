Pirates Of The Caribbean Online Explores Body Mods

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean online is the best Disney pirate movie-themed, free to play MMO in the world, and come February 2008 they plan on luring in another 5 or 6 customers with all new character customisation options to make your relatively crappy pirate avatar different from other relatively crappy pirate avatars! Tattoos and piercings join the character customization system, allowing players young and old to live out their deviant lifestyle online with friends without having to take a needle to their bodies. Joining these two new options are more clothing, new hairstyles, and much, much more. Along with the February character creation update,

Disney's also plans to introduce news quests, new challenges, and ship customization later in the year. Head over to www.PiratesOnline.com to experience the freedom of being a ghetto pirate.