The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Pirates Steal $US 170K Worth Of Rock Band Stuff

band_of_thieves.jpgGetting your hands (and your good kick pedal foot) on a copy of Rock Band this holiday just got a bit trickier, thanks to some sticky-fingered types. The Los Angeles Times is reporting that a bunch of stinking pirates hijacked a truck in the area of the City of Industry that was transporting a thousand copies of Harmonix and MTV Games multiplayer rhythm hit. That, for the mathematically challenged, is about $US 170,000 worth of gaming goods.

The thieves, if caught, may be hit with kidnapping charges that could warrant a life sentence.

If anyone in the southern California area is approached by a man in a van, offering to sell you a budget priced copy of Rock Band, just be aware that it could be "hot". But if the price is right, grab me one, will you? I need a second guitar.

'Rock Band' a victim of old-school piracy in heist [LA Times]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles