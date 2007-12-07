A lone ninja terrorises Staten island New York, and it takes an entire bad of outrageously overacting pirates to track him down. Mind you they don't actually find him until he wants to be found. As far as effective ways to uncover a ninja go, popping out from behind trees en masse and shouting "Ninjas!" generally ranks pretty low. That shit might work on robots and zombies, also teams in Blazing Lizard's upcoming Pirates Vs, Ninjas Dodgeball for Xbox Live Arcade, but on us stealth assassins? Ninja please.
Pirates Vs. Ninjas On The Island Of Staten
