PixelJunk Head Reveals Monsters, Tower Defense Comes To PS3

Anyone who's been reading this blog for the past year and has the ability to retain Kotaku editor trivia may know that I was consumed by free Flash game Desktop Tower Defense for some time. So, when Dylan Cuthbert of Q-Games reveals that PixelJunk Monsters is a PlayStation 3 game in the same vein, I'm forced to add funds to my Wallet in anticipation. He profiles his company's new PlayStation Network release on SCEA's official blog, featuring a batch of soft, snazzy 2D screenshots and details on what makes PixelJunk Monsters unique. File under DO WANT.
Monster Madness [PlayStation.blog]
