The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PixelJunk Head Reveals Monsters, Tower Defense Comes To PS3

pixeljunk_monsters.jpgAnyone who's been reading this blog for the past year and has the ability to retain Kotaku editor trivia may know that I was consumed by free Flash game Desktop Tower Defense for some time. So, when Dylan Cuthbert of Q-Games reveals that PixelJunk Monsters is a PlayStation 3 game in the same vein, I'm forced to add funds to my Wallet in anticipation. He profiles his company's new PlayStation Network release on SCEA's official blog, featuring a batch of soft, snazzy 2D screenshots and details on what makes PixelJunk Monsters unique. File under DO WANT.

Monster Madness [PlayStation.blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles