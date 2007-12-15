Play The Slots AND Pachinko AND Fatal Fury

If you've never seen on in the flesh, a Pachislot machine is about what you'd imagine it to be from the name. It's part-pachinko machine, part-slot machine (though mostly slot machine). Now, Kotaku tower officially says "NO" to mechanical games of chance, but we reserve the right to make exceptions. We always make exceptions. Especially to gambling machines put out by SNK that are Fatal Fury-themed from head to toe.

