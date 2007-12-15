The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PLAY Unveils Tomb Raider Underworld

go_underworld_3364.jpgThe January issue of PLAY magazine will feature a first look at Tomb Raider Underworld, which is said to take place in after the events of Tomb Raider Legend.

According to the article, quotes heavily over at The Tomb Raider Chronicles, the game's emphasis is on "bringing Lara's world to life, a lush, vast, interactive world that reacts and remembers. It's pure woman versus the wild."

For instance, in a level in Southern Mexico, Lara leaves footprints behind in the mud, which are eventually washed away by the rain. The bodies of those she kill, though, will stay as will debris from her destructive path.

TOMB RAIDER UNDERWORLD EXCLUSIVE [The Tomb Raider Chronicles, via Computer and Video Games]

Comments

  • Mentoes Guest

    Looks pretty average.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles