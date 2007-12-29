Playboy Picks Best, Jiggliest Games of 2007

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

heavenly_sword_playboy.jpgYou've seen our picks, maybe noticed what Time, Maxim and others had to say about gaming in 2007, but Playboy's choices are finally in. They not only went safe, picking Bioshock as their game of the year, but went with their demographic, opting to choose the 2007 game with the "Best Jiggle Factor." It might not have been my choice, as I like my ridiculously oversized gaming girl breasts covered in slime, but I suppose Heavenly Sword deserved to walk away with some sort of accolade this year. Ninja Gaiden Sigma oversight aside, it's a fairly solid list.

Playboy's Best Games of 2007 [Playboy]

