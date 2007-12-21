PlayStation Store Update: Happy Holidays

This week's PlayStation Store update is not unlike a Christmas stocking overflowing with goodies, nary a switch or lump of coal to be found, except that you actually have to pay out of pocket for some of presents. And we don't recommend hanging your four-hundred dollar plus console from the mantle. We do, however, recommend grabbing all the free content you can get your hands on this week, including demos for BlackSite: Area 51 and Snakeball, plus freebies for Folklore, Guitar Hero III and MotorStorm.
To celebrate the release of the Omega Dawn expansion pack for Warhawk, a new theme joins the store alongside the release of the PSone original. You'll marvel at how far graphics have come since then. The full list of stuff is available after the jump.
Games
Toy Home ($US 9.99)
Snakeball ($US 9.99)
Snakeball Demo (free)
Trials of Topoq ($US 4.99) - requires the PlayStation Eye
Mesmerize: Distort ($US 1.99)
BlackSite: Area 51 Demo (free)
Expansions and Add-ons
Warhawk: Omega Dawn ($US 7.99)
Folklore Holiday Add-On (free)
MotorStorm Holiday Skin (free)
Guitar Hero III Add-On (free) - Contains "We Three Kings"
High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition Add-On 1 (free) - Adds three game types: Omaha, Pineapple and Crazy Pineapple
High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition Add-On 2 (free) - Adds two game types: 5 Card Draw and 7 Card Stud
Rock Band Add-Ons ($Us 1.99 each) - "Brass in Pocket" by The Pretenders, "Buddy Holly" by Weezer" and "My Iron Lung" by Radiohead
Game Videos
Devil May Cry 4 "Final" Trailer
Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Trailer
PlayStation 3 "Universe of Entertainment"
PlayStation 3 "Only On"
PSP "Features"
Tony Hawk's Proving Ground "Mike V's Skater Story" Trailer
Turok - Gameplay Vignette #3 Dino Mauling
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune "Facial Animation"
Warhawk Omega Dawn Trailer
Movie Trailers
Strange Wilderness
Shakira Oral Fixation Tour (Blu-ray)
Themes and Wallpapers
Warhawk Theme
PAIN Cookie Theme
PAIN Santa Theme
High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition Wallpaper
