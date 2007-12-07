PlayStation Store Update: Move Up, Ladies

This week's list of updates to the PlayStation Store... ah, the hell with it. The Grand Theft Auto IV trailer is now on the Store and in 720p. That's all you're really looking for, isn't it? Well, if not, there's plenty of peripheral content for you to stash on your hard drive, including new games High Velocity Bowling and the PSone classic Wild Arms. Those of us with the PlayStation 3 version of Rock Band will also be pleased to read that the Black Sabbath pack is now available, containing fan favourite "War Pigs".

The remaining downloadables are listed right after the jump.

Games High Velocity Bowling ($US 9.99) Wild Arms ($US 5.99)

Demos TimeShift (multiplayer)

Expansions and Add-Ons MotorStorm Falfer Domino ($US 0.99) Folklore Add-on 1 ($US 3.99) - Contains four side quests, an extra Folk and one alternate costume for Ellen. Folklore Add-on 2 - ($US 3.99) - Contains four side quests, an extra Folk and one alternate costume for Keats. Folklore Add-on Bundle ($US 5.99) - Contains the above, in handy bundle form. Black Sabbath Pack 1 for Rock Band ($US 5.49) - Cover versions of "N.I.B.", "Sweet Leaf" and "War Pigs." Each song is available individually for $US 1.99.

Game Videos Grand Theft Auto IV - "Move up, ladies" Metal Gear Solid 4 - Tokyo Game Show 2007 Uncharted Environments TimeShift FPS Turok Interview Battlefield Bad Company - "Frostbite"

Movie Trailers The Legend of Zorro (Blu-ray)

Themes Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction