PlayStation Store Update: Smash Your Head On The Punk Rock

The North American PlayStation Store has been given a fresh batch of downloadable things for PlayStation 3 owners to enjoy. Wait, I meant purchase, not enjoy, as this week's refresher is packed to the gills with downloadable content for High Velocity Bowling, Need For Speed ProStreet and, of course, Rock Band. The only playable freebies you'll get your hands on today is the promised Burnout Paradise demo, which weighs in at 764 MB. A handful of trailers for games and the JJ Abram's produced movie Cloverfield may also be worth your time, but you'll have to make the jump to see the full list of treasures.

Hey, wait... when did those PAIN add-on characters arrive? Did I get conked on the head and sleep through that two weeks ago?Games Burnout Paradise Demo (free)

Add-ons and Expansions Rock Band Punk Pack 1 ($5.49) - Contains "I Fought the Law" by The Clash, "Rockaway Beach" by The Ramones and "Ever Fallen in Love" as made famous by The Buzzcocks. Each is available separately for $1.99. High Velocity Bowling "Amber" bowler ($0.99) High Velocity Bowling "Mike" bowler ($0.99) Need For Speed ProStreet Ultimate Bundle ($9.99) - Unlocks every performance package Need For Speed ProStreet Muscle Car Bundle ($4.99) - Unlocks six muscle cars Need For Speed ProStreet Sports Car Bundle ($4.99) - Unlocks six sports cars Need For Speed ProStreet Tuner Car Bundle ($2.49) - Unlocks six tuner cars Need For Speed ProStreet Lamborghini Murcielago ($2.49) - Unlocked! Need For Speed ProStreet Nissan GT-R (R35) ($2.99) - Unlocked! Need For Speed ProStreet Pagini Zonda F ($2.99) - Unlocked!

Game Videos Gran Turismo Awards At SEMA Ratchet & Clank Future Behind the Scenes - Art Tony Hawk's Proving Ground - Tony's Skater Story Burnout Paradise "Stunt Run"

Movie Trailers Untraceable - He's hacked into my car! Cloverfield