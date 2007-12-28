PlayStation Store Update: You'll Get Nothing And Like It Edition

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

psn_thursday_banner.jpgDon't expect anything to show up in your PlayStation Store today, North American PlayStation 3 owners. Like this week's retail releases, the cupboards here are bare. You'll have to take a breather until next week, when we know that at least Rock Band will be on the receiving end of some DLC TLC via the PlayStation Network. While we're idling the time away, enjoying our thrillingly new music visualizers and swapping in and out themes, we'll have a list-off. What did you actually buy from the PlayStation Store this year, if anything?

My list features: flOw, Mortal Kombat II, Tekken 5 Dark Resurrection, Super Stardust HD, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix and two Rock Band music packs (Metallica and The Police). Let us know how the 2007 virtual buying landscape looks in the comments.

Comments

  • buckE Guest

    Well i'll be the first Aussie to share my psn purchase list...

    Warhawk
    Super Stardust HD
    Mortal Kombat II
    Tekken DR Online
    Calling all cars
    Singstar Songs
    Crash Bandicoot (psx)
    Crash Team Racing (psx)
    Syphon Filter (psx)

    Possibly 1 or 2 more things that I can't remember...

    0
  • Brian Guest

    I bought the following:

    Coyote's Revenge Weekend (MotorStorm)
    Devil's Weekend (MotorStorm)
    Metallica Pack (RockBand)
    Black Sabbath Pack (Rockband)

    I think these are two of the most fun games for PS3. Keep the DLC coming!

    0

