Poor Canada And Their Busted Xbox Live

Canadians seem to be experiencing some Xbox Live issues at the moment. Xbox Canada's website is proudly telling users that while the service is "Up & Running", there might be a slight hiccup or two:
Users may experience intermittent issues with tournaments, posting statistics, matchmaking, and sending messages. Additionally Halo 3 users may experience issues joining matches or posting statistics. We are aware of the issue and are actively working towards a resolution. We apologize for any inconvenience.
But apart from that, everything else is fine!
[Xbox Canada, thanks Rajan!]
