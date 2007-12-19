Popcap Pops Peggle to iPod

Well it's a banner day for iPod gamers, if such a thing exists. Along with Sonic the Hedgehog from Sega, that king of casual PopCap Games have released an iPod version of their popular puzzler Peggle onto the iTunes Store today. Sharing Sonic's $US 4.99 price point, the game contains all 55 levels, 10 magical powers, 75 Grand Master challenges and th two-player duel mode from the PC and Mac versions. The game's aim and shoot mechanic seems perfect for the iPod's click wheel, making me wonder how well Bubble Bobble would translate. If I had one of those newer, cooler iPods I would definitely purchase Peggle, simply because of the comfort I found playing it while I waited for the Orange Box to download over Steam. Of course I never played it again after that, but I am a fickle gamer, dammit.

PopCap Launches Peggle Game on iPod

Front-Runner for Casual Game of the Year Available on iTunes Today in Six Languages

SEATTLE, Washington - December 18, 2007 — PopCap Games, the leading developer and publisher of casual games, announced that beginning today Peggle™ is available for play on the iPod. Casual gamers can download Peggle from the iTunes store for US$4.99, and the game is available in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese and Spanish. Peggle has been downloaded more than 10 million times on the Web since its introduction in March 2007, and this enormous success prompted PopCap to accelerate development of the iPod version.

Peggle utilizes the iPod's clickwheel and sharp high-resolution display. Another special feature of the iPod-optimized version of Peggle is the ability to listen to your own personal music playlists while enjoying the game. The iPod version of Peggle includes all 55 levels, 10 magical powers and 75 Grand Master challenges, as well as the two-player Duel Mode, of the PC and Macintosh original.

"The clickwheel input of the iPod is a natural fit for controlling Peggle, so we knew this adaptation of the game would be amazing," said Jason Kapalka, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of PopCap. "And with the Duel Mode included, two players can pass the iPod back and forth while battling their way to Extreme Fever!"

In Peggle, players fire a metallic silver ball from the top of the screen, relying on gravity to propel the ball downwards while it ricochets off orange and blue "pegs". The goal is to clear all the orange pegs from the screen before running out of balls. A moving "bucket" at the bottom of the screen offers free balls, while green power-up pegs give the player one of ten different abilities courtesy of the ten "Peggle Masters" who guide players through the game. These power-ups include explosive area-clearing blasts, lobster claws which serve as pinball-type flippers, and "fireballs" that cut through all pegs in their path. "But nobody can really be told what Peggle is like," said Kapalka, "you just have to play it for yourself." Available on retail store shelves, on the Web and now on iPod, Peggle is the must-have game of 2007.