Populous Coming to a Japanese DS Near You

popds.jpg With all the focus on SimCity and SimCity2 on the DS, it seems one of my favorite city building games is getting overlooked. Populous, the finger pointing god game is finally making it's way onto Nintendo's popular handheld! EA Japan already has a website up for the game that looks to have been up for quite a few months. The site is minimal and all in Japanese, but it does have some small screen shots and such tucked in there for the adventurous clicker. The splash page announces that the game will be released in Japan on Feb. 21, 2008 and something tells me the US version will not be too far behind. At least I hope...

