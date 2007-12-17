Portable 360 Needs Petrol, Strong Knees

Yes, it's a working Xbox 360, and yes, it's actually portable. Though whether lugging around a 60lb rig consisting of cables, PVC tubing, a full-size LCD display, Xbox 360 and a generator is worth the convenience is another matter. Our advice? Leave the 360 at home. That or see if you can wrangle yourself a donkey with a steady trot, because the human spine just isn't cut out for this kinda shit. [TechEBlog, via Giz]