Pretend You're Godzilla

And the contests just keep coming! Next up, we're giving away a copy of Godzilla Unleashed (PS2, DS or Wii, your choice) as well as a limited edition poster. Wait. We're not giving it away, you've gotta earn it. Alright, on to the contest: Do your best imitation of Godzilla. Hold up a sign. Take a picture of your self. Send it to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. That's it! INTERNET FAME HAS NEVER BEEN SO SIMPLE.

We're wrapping this one up on December 19th at midnight EST. Good luck! Godzilla Unleashed [Official Site]