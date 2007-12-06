Pretty Pictures Of The Halo 3 Heroic Map Pack

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

heroic_maps_leadin.jpgLuke Smith of Bungie gives Halo 3 fans a taste of the upcoming downloadable additions to the biggest entertainment launch product of the year in today's official update. Dozens of high-res snapshots of new maps Rat's Nest, Foundry and Standoff are in our gallery below and at the official Bungie web presence. The fresh multiplayer maps will join Xbox Live next week, December 11th, for an affordable 800 Microsoft Points. Peruse your little hearts out.

