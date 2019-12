?????????????????Uploaded by Kanakmae

Holy cow this is freakazoid! And man, my freakazoid tolerance is really high. Someone skinned nerd characters into Winning Eleven: Pro Evolution Soccer, complete with gianormous eyes. Those characters include the girls from Lucky Star, L from Death Note, Haruhi Suzumiya and Yoda among others. The video is kinda slow starting off, but stick around for the truly bizarre stuff.