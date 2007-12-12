Pro Gaming Will Take Time (Maybe a Long Time)

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

andyreif.jpg Can gaming honestly be a spectator sport? Andy Reif thinks so. Of course he does, he's the commissioner of e-sports league Championship Gaming Series. He points out:

NASCAR, apart from the NFL, is by far the biggest sport in this country. It's been around for 40 years or so. Only in the last 10 years or so did it really explode. We're really lucky because a lot more people play video games than drive stock cars. So we have a real opportunity to blow this up a lot quicker, but it is not going to happen in a day.

We're lucky because more people play video game than drive stock cars? That's some kooky logic at work.

