The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Prototype Promo Supremo

protoart.jpgAh, I love PR. They go that extra yard just to make you feel special. Sometimes two or even three yards extra.

As you've probably gathered from the picture, there's an event happening on January 8, 2008 regarding Sierra's recently announced game Prototype. Sadly, it's a journo-only thing, but I'll let you know exactly what I see and hear, unless I'm forced to sign an NDA. In which case, I'll just allude to things.

It's okay though, I have mad alluding skills, or so my mum tells me.

If you haven't heard of Prototype, it's to be an open-ended game that features a main character adept at parkour and beefed out with superhuman powers. Sounds like Assassin's Creed meets Crackdown a perfectly original idea to me, so I look forward to checking out what Sierra has to show.

Comments

  • Cotton Guest

    Allude Allude ALLUDE!!! and merry christmas

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles